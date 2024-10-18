Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Hawaii - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars run out onto the field before a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars run out onto the field before a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
The 5-1 Washington State Cougars host Hawaii for their homecoming game this Saturday while also looking to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022. As expected, Jake Dickert's team is a multi-touchdown favorite over Timmy Chang's visiting squad at Gesa Field.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.

Spread: Washington State -18.5 (-115 ) Point Total: O/U 55.5 (O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: WSU (-1250), Hawaii (+740)

Washington State Total Points: Over 37.5 (-122), Under 37.5 (-108)

Hawaii Total Points: Over 17.5 (-108), Under 17.5 (-122)

To Score Every Quarter: Hawaii - Yes (+540), Hawaii - No (-950), Washington State - Yes (-154), Washington State - No (+122)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Joe Londergan
