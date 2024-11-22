Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Oregon State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars fans look on in the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
WIth a record of 8-2, Washington State are off to their best start since the 2018 campaign that saw them reach 11 wins and victory in a bowl game. Achieving those results again this year would be a great result for John Mateer and the rest of Jake Dickert's club. First, they'll have to take down their longtime Pac-12 conference mates Oregon State.

The Beavers have now lost five games in a row, which largely explains why the Cougars are favored by two touchdowns for Saturday's matchup in Corvallis.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via BetMGM.

Spread: Washington State -12.5 (-110), Oregon State +12.5 (-110) Point Total: O/U 56.5(O:-110, U:-110)  Moneyline: Washington State (-450), Oregon State (+340)

BetMGM's winning team model predicts Washington State will win with 81.4% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Oregon State will cover the spread with 52.7% confidence.

Prop Bets From FanDuel

First Quarter Spread: -3.5 (+102), 3.5 (-128

First Half Winner: WSU (-320), OSU (+245)

First Quarter Winner: WSU (-250), OSU (+190)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

