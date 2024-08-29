Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Portland State - Odds, Props, Over/Under

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State's 2024 college football season kicks off at noon PT on Saturday as the Cougars host the Portland State Vikings. As expected, Jake Dickert's Cougars are heavy favorites against a familiar foe from the Big Sky Conference.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's lines, favored outcomes, and interesting prop bets from DraftKings.

Spread: Washington State -28.5 (-110), Point Total: O/U 60.5 (-110), Moneyline: WSU -5000, Portland State +1800

Per DraftKings, Washington State has failed to cover the spread in seven of its last eight games against non-FBS teams. Also, six of of WSU's last seven home openers have gone under the total points line.

First Drive Results: Portland State: Punt (-205), Touchdown (+380), Field Goal Attempt (+425), Turnover or Turnover on Downs (+475).
Washington State: Touchdown (-190), Punt (+255), Turnover or Turnover on Downs (+550), Field Goal Attempt (+600)

Largest Lead of the Game: Over 31.5 (-130, Under 31.5 (-130)

Total Touchdowns: Over 8 (+100), Under 8 (-140)

