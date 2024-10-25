Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs San Diego State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) run out onto the field for the start of the second half of a game against the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) run out onto the field for the start of the second half of a game against the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars played some of their best football of the year last week in a 42-10 win over Hawaii during WSU's homecoming festivities. Now, the Cougars hit the road for a game with another future conference mate in the San Diego State Aztecs, where they're favored by two scores.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.

Spread: Washington State -14.5 (-102), SDSU +14.5 (-120) Point Total: O/U 57.5 (O:-114, U: -106) Moneyline: WSU (-550), SDSU (+400)

BetMGM predicts that San Diego State will cover a 14.5-point spread with 51% confidence. They also predict that WSU will win with 84.9% confidence.

First Quarter Spread: -3.5 (-120), 3.5 (-104)

First Half Winner: Washington State (-400), San Diego State (+300)

First Quarter Winner: Washington State (-295), San Diego State (+220)

