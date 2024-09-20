Washington State Football: Best Bets vs San Jose State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Washington State Cougars are 3-0 and looking to keep it rolling this Friday against the San Jose State Spartans. The action kicks off Friday evening at 7 PM ET on The CW.
Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via BetMGM.
Spread: Washington State -11.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U 55.5 (O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: WSU (+450), SJSU (+340)
Per BetMGM, San Jose State have covered the spread in their last five away games. Washington State is 3-0 against the spread.
First Quarter/Half Bets Via FanDuel
First Quarter Spread: 3.5 (-116), -3.5 (-108), First Half Winner: SJSU (+280), WSU (-355), First Quarter Winner: SJSU (+200), WSU (-265)
