Washington State Football: Best Bets vs San Jose State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) celebrates after a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 37-16. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) celebrates after a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 37-16. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars are 3-0 and looking to keep it rolling this Friday against the San Jose State Spartans. The action kicks off Friday evening at 7 PM ET on The CW.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via BetMGM.

Spread: Washington State -11.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U 55.5 (O:-110, U:-110) Moneyline: WSU (+450), SJSU (+340)

Per BetMGM, San Jose State have covered the spread in their last five away games. Washington State is 3-0 against the spread.

First Quarter/Half Bets Via FanDuel

First Quarter Spread: 3.5 (-116), -3.5 (-108), First Half Winner: SJSU (+280), WSU (-355), First Quarter Winner: SJSU (+200), WSU (-265)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

