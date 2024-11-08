Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Utah State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) celebrates after a game against the Hawaii Warriors at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 42-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The #21 Washington State Cougars have powered through to a 7-1 start to the season and will look to pick up their eighth win on Saturday. The Cougars are heavy favorites against the Utah State Aggies in Pullman this week.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.

Spread:Washington State -20.5 (-112), Utah State +20.5 (-108) Point Total: O/U 69.5 (O:-112, U: -108) Moneyline: Washington State -1450, Utah State +810

BetMGM predicts that Washington State will win this game with 92.8% confidence. They also predict that WSU will cover the spread with 58.9% confidence.

First Quarter Spread: -6.5 (-120), 6.5 (-104)

First Half Winner: Washington State (-750), Utah State (+490)

First Quarter Winner: Utah State (+320), Washington State (-460)

