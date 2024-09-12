Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Washington - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The 116th Apple Cup kicks off from Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday at 12:30 PM PT. The Washington State Cougars square off against the Washington Huskies for in-state supremacy and the right to be 3-0 after both squads won their first two games of the season.
Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.
Spread: Washington -4.5, Point Total: O/U 55.5 (O:-115, U:-105) Moneyline: WSU (+155), UW (-188)
Per BetMGM, Washington State is 2-0 against the spread this season. Washington is 1-1 against the spread
