Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Wyoming - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
The Washington State Cougars will go for their ninth win of the season on Saturday at 3:30 PT, closing out their home schedule for 2024 against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.
Spread: Washington State -17.5 (-105), Wyoming Cowboys +17.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U: 57.5, O:-110, U: -110 Moneyline: Washington State -900, Wyoming +590
1st Quarter Spread: 4.5 (-112), -4.5 (-112)
1st Quarter Winner: Wyoming (+310), Wahington State (-440)
1st Half Winner: Wyoming (+410), Washington State (-590)
BetMGM's winning team model predicts Washington State will win with 88.7% confidence. This model also predicts Washington State will cover the spread with 85% confidence.
