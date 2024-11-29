Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Wyoming - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; The Washington State Cougars dance team performs during a timeout in a game against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars will go for their ninth win of the season on Saturday at 3:30 PT, closing out their home schedule for 2024 against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.

Spread: Washington State -17.5 (-105), Wyoming Cowboys +17.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U: 57.5, O:-110, U: -110 Moneyline: Washington State -900, Wyoming +590

1st Quarter Spread: 4.5 (-112), -4.5 (-112)

1st Quarter Winner: Wyoming (+310), Wahington State (-440)

1st Half Winner: Wyoming (+410), Washington State (-590)

BetMGM's winning team model predicts Washington State will win with 88.7% confidence. This model also predicts Washington State will cover the spread with 85% confidence.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

