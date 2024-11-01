Washington State Football Finalizes 2025 Football Schedule
The Washington State Cougars announced their final addition to their 2025 list of opponents on Friday. WSU will have their first matchup with James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia on November 22, 2025.
With this, WSU's 2025 football schedule is complete, featuring six home games and six road games.
Road opponents include North Texas, Colorado State, Ole Miss, Virginia, Oregon State, and JMU.
Home opponents include Idaho, San Diego State, Washington, Toledo, Louisiana Tech, and Oregon State.
WSU and OSU will meet twice in the 2025 season, a unique occurrence in modern college football.
The season will kick off on August 30 in Pullman against the Idaho Vandals.
See the full schedule below. Kickoff times will be confirmed at a later date.
2025 Washington State Football Schedule
Date
Opponent
August 30
Idaho
September 6
San Diego State
September 13
@ North Texas
September 20
Washington
September 27
@ Colorado State
October 4
Bye
October 11
@ Mississippi
October 18
@ Virginia
October 25
Toledo
November 1
@ Oregon State
November 8
Bye
November 15
Louisiana Tech
November 22
@ James Madison
November 29
Oregon State
