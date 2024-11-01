Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football Finalizes 2025 Football Schedule

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) celebrate a touchdown against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars announced their final addition to their 2025 list of opponents on Friday. WSU will have their first matchup with James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia on November 22, 2025.

With this, WSU's 2025 football schedule is complete, featuring six home games and six road games.

Road opponents include North Texas, Colorado State, Ole Miss, Virginia, Oregon State, and JMU.

Home opponents include Idaho, San Diego State, Washington, Toledo, Louisiana Tech, and Oregon State.

WSU and OSU will meet twice in the 2025 season, a unique occurrence in modern college football.

The season will kick off on August 30 in Pullman against the Idaho Vandals.

See the full schedule below. Kickoff times will be confirmed at a later date.

2025 Washington State Football Schedule

Date

Opponent

August 30

Idaho

September 6

San Diego State

September 13

@ North Texas

September 20

Washington

September 27

@ Colorado State

October 4

Bye

October 11

@ Mississippi

October 18

@ Virginia

October 25

Toledo

November 1

@ Oregon State

November 8

Bye

November 15

Louisiana Tech

November 22

@ James Madison

November 29

Oregon State

