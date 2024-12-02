Washington State Football Fires Defensive Coordinator Jeff Schmedding
Washington State football will be moving on from defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, the program announced Monday morning. Schmedding finished his second regular season with Washington State this week.
"I appreciate all the hard work that Jeff has had for our program during his two years here in Pullman," head coach Jake Dickert said in a statement. "After evaluating our program, we have not met the standard defensively, and I felt a change was needed for the best interest of the program. I informed Jeff this morning that he will no longer be the defensive coordinator and wish him well in his future."
Washington State have allowed 429 yards per game this season, 115th out of 133 FBS programs. WSU have also allowed 28.08 points per game, #90 in FBS.
In the red zone, Washington State allowed opponents to score on 84.1% of trips inside the 20-yard line and allowed 27 touchdowns in 44 trips.
One area where Washington State did find success defensively this season was in forcing turnovers. The Cougs have 22 takeaways after 12 games, just six behind FBS leaders Notre Dame.
Washington State finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak, including a 15-14 loss to Wyoming on Saturday. Those three losses have come by a total of seven points.
With a record of 8-4, the Cougars currently await their bowl destination.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 14
RECAP: Washington State Stumble in Regular Season Finale Against Wyoming, 15-14
RECRUITING: 2025 Tight End Austin Simmons Decommits From WSU, Flips To Washington