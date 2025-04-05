Washington State Football Hires Away Wyoming Running Backs Coach
Washington State football announced the hire of new running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood Jr. on Friday. Kirkwood joins Jimmy Rogers' first WSU staff after three months with the Wyoming Cowboys.
Kirkwood joins the Cougars in replacement of former running backs coach Robbie Rouse, who resigned in March following an arrest for driving under the influence. Rouse had been in his first year with the Cougars after following Rogers from South Dakota State.
Before Kirkwood's short stint with Wyoming, he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at the University of North Dakota. Prior to that, he was the Director of Player Personnel at Western Illinois in 2022 and spent time as an assistant coach at Division II Northern University and at Southwest High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kirkwood played running back at the University of Minnesota from 2010 to 2014,
"I have followed Donnell's career for some time and have been impressed with the passion and energy he brings to coaching," Rogers said in a statement. "He is very knowledgeable, has a proven track record, all while being a great teacher and tremendous relationship builder, qualities essential to our program. We are excited to have Donnell as a Cougar."
The Cougars continue spring practice on April 5, 8, and 10, followed by WSU's 2025 Spring Game on Saturday, April 12 at Gesa Field.