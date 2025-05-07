Washington State Football Signs Oregon State Transfer Receiver Jeremiah Noga
The Washington State Cougars have added a notable piece from their lone remaining Pac-12 rival. WSU announced the signing of former Oregon State wide receiver Jeremiah Noga on Monday.
Noga spent the previous four seasons at Oregon State after prepping at Grants Pass, Oregon's Hidden Valley High School. He signed with the Beavers as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021.
In four seasons with the Bevers, Noga appeared in 32 games, making 33 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown. Statisticall, Noga saw his most productive season in 2024 with 23 catches for 266 yards. He caught a season high of six passes for 94 yards at Nevada.
Noga also caught two passes for 28 yards in Oregon State's win over Jake Dickert's Cougars in 2024.
The Cougars are set to open the 2025 season at home on August 30 against the Idaho Vandals. Noga will have to face his old team in a Cougars' uniform twice in 2025: in Corvallis on November 1 and in Pullman on November 29.