Washington State Football Welcomes 18 on National Signing Day
As Wednesday marked the traditional National Signing Day in college football, the Washington State Cougars more than two dozen new faces in the Palouse. The class looks significantly different that many expected it to in December prior to Jake Dickert's departure for Wake Forest. However, new Cougs head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff were able to bring an impressive haul regardless that included a total of 57 new players.
Here are the 18 that WSU welcomed on Wednesday.
Dalton Anderson - Quarterback - 3-Star Prospect
Roosevelt High School - Seattle, Washington - 6'2" 205 pounds
Jorden Cunningham - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Brophy Prep - Phoenix, Arizona - 6'5" 285 pounds
Travon Pankey - Running Back - 3-Star Prospect
Oak Park High School - Kansas City, Missouri - 6'0" 200 pounds
Jesiah Cornwell - Tight End
Mount San Antonio College (JUCO) - Walnut, California - 6'4" 265 pounds
Adlai Lounsbury - Punter - 2-Star Prospect
Van Meter High School - Adel, Iowa - 6'4" 185 pounds
Donovan Fitzmaurice - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Marquette High School - Ellisville, Missouri - 6'3" 280 pounds
Brody Miller - Safety - 3-Star Prospect
Shakopee High School - Shakopee, Minnesota - 6'1" 175 pounds
Damarius Russell - Safety - 3-Star Prospect
Waseca High School - Waseca, Minnesota - 5'11" 175 pounds
Erimus Wright - Linebacker - 3-Star Prospect
Hillcrest High School - Hazel Crest, Illinois - 6'0" 180 pounds
Sullivan Schlimgen - Linebacker - 3-Star Prospect
O'Gorman High School - Sioux Falls, South Dakota - 6'1" 220 pounds
Dylan Hildebrand - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Verona High School - Verona, Wisconsin - 6'4" 300 pounds
Trevor Bindel - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Liberty High School - Liberty, Missouri - 6'5" 285 pounds
Tyrone Cotton III - Cornerback - 3-Star Prospect
Glenbrook South High School - Chicago, Illinois - 6'1" 170 pounds
Trillion Sorrell - Cornerback - 3-Star Prospect
Edina High School - Bloomington, Minnesota - 6'1" 165 pounds
Connor Sullivan - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Loyola Academy - Glenview, Illinois - 6'4" 270 pounds
Owen Eshelman - Quarterback - 3-Star Prospect
Norman North High School - Norman, Oklahoma - 6'3" 195 pounds
Carter Pabst - Wide Receiver - 3-Star Prospect
Eisenhower High School - Wichita, Kansas - 6'1" 185 pounds
Josh Wedel - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect
Chaska High School - Chaska, Minnesota - 6'5" 245 pounds
