Washington State Football Welcomes 18 on National Signing Day

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
As Wednesday marked the traditional National Signing Day in college football, the Washington State Cougars more than two dozen new faces in the Palouse. The class looks significantly different that many expected it to in December prior to Jake Dickert's departure for Wake Forest. However, new Cougs head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff were able to bring an impressive haul regardless that included a total of 57 new players.

Here are the 18 that WSU welcomed on Wednesday.

Dalton Anderson - Quarterback - 3-Star Prospect

Roosevelt High School - Seattle, Washington - 6'2" 205 pounds

Jorden Cunningham - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Brophy Prep - Phoenix, Arizona - 6'5" 285 pounds

Travon Pankey - Running Back - 3-Star Prospect

Oak Park High School - Kansas City, Missouri - 6'0" 200 pounds

Jesiah Cornwell - Tight End

Mount San Antonio College (JUCO) - Walnut, California - 6'4" 265 pounds

Adlai Lounsbury - Punter - 2-Star Prospect

Van Meter High School - Adel, Iowa - 6'4" 185 pounds

Donovan Fitzmaurice - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Marquette High School - Ellisville, Missouri - 6'3" 280 pounds

Brody Miller - Safety - 3-Star Prospect

Shakopee High School - Shakopee, Minnesota - 6'1" 175 pounds

Damarius Russell - Safety - 3-Star Prospect

Waseca High School - Waseca, Minnesota - 5'11" 175 pounds

Erimus Wright - Linebacker - 3-Star Prospect

Hillcrest High School - Hazel Crest, Illinois - 6'0" 180 pounds

Sullivan Schlimgen - Linebacker - 3-Star Prospect

O'Gorman High School - Sioux Falls, South Dakota - 6'1" 220 pounds

Dylan Hildebrand - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Verona High School - Verona, Wisconsin - 6'4" 300 pounds

Trevor Bindel - Offensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Liberty High School - Liberty, Missouri - 6'5" 285 pounds

Tyrone Cotton III - Cornerback - 3-Star Prospect

Glenbrook South High School - Chicago, Illinois - 6'1" 170 pounds

Trillion Sorrell - Cornerback - 3-Star Prospect

Edina High School - Bloomington, Minnesota - 6'1" 165 pounds

Connor Sullivan - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Loyola Academy - Glenview, Illinois - 6'4" 270 pounds

Owen Eshelman - Quarterback - 3-Star Prospect

Norman North High School - Norman, Oklahoma - 6'3" 195 pounds

Carter Pabst - Wide Receiver - 3-Star Prospect

Eisenhower High School - Wichita, Kansas - 6'1" 185 pounds

Josh Wedel - Defensive Lineman - 3-Star Prospect

Chaska High School - Chaska, Minnesota - 6'5" 245 pounds

