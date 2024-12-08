Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football Will Face Syracuse in 2024 Holiday Bowl

Joe Londergan

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) carries the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
After finishing the regular season with a record of 8-4, the Washington State Cougars will face the #21 Syracuse Orange in the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

That matchup is scheduled for Friday, December 27 at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium at 5 PM PT. Fans can watch that game on FOX.

This contest will mark Washington State's first matchup with Syracuse since 1979. Syracuse won that game in Buffalo, NY by a score of 52-25.

Washington State have already won inside Snapdragon Stadium once this year, a 29-26 win over San Diego State on October 26.

The Cougs have made four previous appearances in the Holiday Bowl: 2017, 2016, 2003, and 1981. They're 1-3 in those contests, with their only win coming against Texas in 2003.

Washington State's last bowl win came in the 2018 Alamo Bowl under the late Mike Leach.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

