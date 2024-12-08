Washington State Football Will Face Syracuse in 2024 Holiday Bowl
After finishing the regular season with a record of 8-4, the Washington State Cougars will face the #21 Syracuse Orange in the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.
That matchup is scheduled for Friday, December 27 at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium at 5 PM PT. Fans can watch that game on FOX.
This contest will mark Washington State's first matchup with Syracuse since 1979. Syracuse won that game in Buffalo, NY by a score of 52-25.
Washington State have already won inside Snapdragon Stadium once this year, a 29-26 win over San Diego State on October 26.
The Cougs have made four previous appearances in the Holiday Bowl: 2017, 2016, 2003, and 1981. They're 1-3 in those contests, with their only win coming against Texas in 2003.
Washington State's last bowl win came in the 2018 Alamo Bowl under the late Mike Leach.
