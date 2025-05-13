Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Gets Commitment From Standout Division II Lineman Jaylin Caldwell

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State football team continues to make transfer portal additions to their roster well into the month of May. More specifically, Jimmy Rogers is still adding players with midwest roots. This week, offensive lineman Jaylin Caldwell announced his commitment to Rogers' squad.

Caldwell began his college career at Grand Valley State, a Division II school in Michigan. He was a starter at offensive tackle the last two seasons for GVSU and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Their roster listed the Chicago native at 6'7" and 330 pounds.

The massive blocker also reportedly held scholarship offers from multiple Power Conference schools, notably Kentucky and Missouri.

Caldwell is WSU's fifth transfer signing in the month of May following the signings of Jeremiah Noga (WR, Oregon State), Julian Dugger (QB, Pitt), Ajani Sheppard (QB, Rutgers), and Colton Peoples (LS, UT Martin).

Making an addition at tackle should be beneficial for the Cougars after losing a number of older offensive lineman to graduation and the transfer portal. Adding someone with significant starting experience like Caldwell likely provides some peace of mind for starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus.

WSU's season begins August 30 against the Idaho Vandals. 2025 will be Rogers' first season leading the Cougs into battle.

