Washington State HC Jake Dickert Takes Wake Forest Job
Fresh on the heels of star quarterback John Mateer's entry into the transfer portal, fans on the Palouse must face another massive, gripping question about the state of their favorite football program.
Who will coach it?
Today, head coach Jake Dickert accepted the open head coaching position at Wake Forest, an ACC member. Dickert came to Pullman in 2020 as Nick Rolovich's defensive coordinator, earned the interim head coach title after Rolovich's firing in October 2021, then gained the full-time job after rallying his locker room to a blowout 40-13 win over hated arch-rivals Washington. Dickert's Cougar teams went 23-20 in 3 and a half years, plus a 2-2 record in 4 Apple Cups.
Earlier this morning, a press release from Washington State athletic director Anne McCoy offered that "The search for Cougar football's next head coach will begin immediately, and current assistant Pete Kaligis will serve as Acting Head Coach for the bowl game".
The Cougars bowl game McCoy referenced is the 2024 Holiday Bowl, versus Syracuse, on December 27th. The game broadcast will kickoff at 5 PM on FOX.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks John Mateer's Transfer, State of College Football
Washington State QB John Mateer Enters Transfer Portal, Oklahoma a Likely Landing Spot