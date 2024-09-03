Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Makes His Prediction For This Year's Super Bowl Winner
Washington State head football coach Jake Dickert met with the media this week to preview his team's upcoming contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. At a lighter moment in the press conference, Dickert let slip his thoughts on his top contender for the upcoming Super Bowl.
One reporter asked Dickert a question about pointing to current examples of Washington State players in the NFL while recruiting. Dickert, a Wisconsin native, before answering the question, voiced his high expectations for the Green Bay Packers.
"I thought you're going to ask me...yes, the Packers are going to win the championship this year... Packers, they got it. That's the team. Young defense, I mean they're rolling," Dickert noted.
Dickert went on to state his pride in the current NFL players that WSU has produced.
"It's awesome you know to have 12 guys that are in the NFL. I got a really cool text from a couple of our guys that that made it. I've talked to, you know, [Jaden] Hicks and Chau [Smith-Wade] and and Brennan [Jackson] and to live out a dream you know..I say it. you can go wherever you want to go from right here at Washington State."
The Packers actually have one former Washington State Cougar, offensive lineman Andre Dillard, on the roster heading into the opening week.
Dickert also stated being able to point to some former Cougars pushing for the NFL at other programs, notably current Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, as being good for the program.
"And those are homegrown, developed guys. You know, today's world is going to be interesting. Like when Cam Ward gets drafted next year, like he's still a Washington State grad, right? We still develop through our program, you know. So there's a lot of positive things in in that regard that you can point to and say hey I can live out all my dreams right here from Pullman, Washington."
The NFL season is set to begin Thursday night when the Ravens play at the Chiefs. Former Washington State defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Jaylen Watson will be on the roster for Kansas City.
