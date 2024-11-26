Washington State Kicker Dean Janikowski Named Wuerffel Trophy Finalist For Service Efforts
Washington State grad student placekicker Dean Janikowski was named as one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday. The Wuerffel Trophy annuallly recognizes college football players who exemplify exceptional community service, academic excellence, and athletic performance
The California native has raised more than $150,000 to support cancer research and patients through the Heather Janikowski Foundation, in hour of his late mother.
This season Janikowski, filled several different specialist roles for the Cougs, including field goal kicker, kickoffs, and punter before Nick Haberer's recent return from injury. Janikowski has made eight of 11 field goal attempts through 11 games, with 26 touchbacks on 52 kickoffs and averaged 42.7 yards-per-punt on 26 punts.
The Cougars will play Janikowski's final home game with the program this Saturday against Wyoming with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM PT. He enters that contest with 175 career PAT, a Cougs record. He is also tied for fifth in program history with 43 made field goals and fourth in school history with 304 career points.
