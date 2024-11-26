Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Kicker Dean Janikowski Named Wuerffel Trophy Finalist For Service Efforts

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars place kicker Dean Janikowski (49) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars place kicker Dean Janikowski (49) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State grad student placekicker Dean Janikowski was named as one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday. The Wuerffel Trophy annuallly recognizes college football players who exemplify exceptional community service, academic excellence, and athletic performance

The California native has raised more than $150,000 to support cancer research and patients through the Heather Janikowski Foundation, in hour of his late mother.

This season Janikowski, filled several different specialist roles for the Cougs, including field goal kicker, kickoffs, and punter before Nick Haberer's recent return from injury. Janikowski has made eight of 11 field goal attempts through 11 games, with 26 touchbacks on 52 kickoffs and averaged 42.7 yards-per-punt on 26 punts.

The Cougars will play Janikowski's final home game with the program this Saturday against Wyoming with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM PT. He enters that contest with 175 career PAT, a Cougs record. He is also tied for fifth in program history with 43 made field goals and fourth in school history with 304 career points.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Rise One Spot in SP+ Rankings After Close Oregon State Loss

Pro Cougs: Gardner Minshew's Season Over After Broken Collarbone

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 13

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football