Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Land Top-10 JUCO Receiver Devin Ellison

Joe Londergan

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Cougars continue to introduce a new crop of players for Jimmy Rogers' first campaign, the staff have managed to sign one of the top junior college players in the nation.

Wide receiver Devin Ellison committed to and signed with the Cougars over the weekend following an official visit on January 6. Ellison was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the #6 JUCO wide receiver in the nation, and the top JUCO receiver in the state of California.

Ellison joins a Washington State offense that will look significantly different in 2025 under the direction of new offensive coordinator Danny Freund.

In ten games this past season for Monterey Peninsula College, Ellison caught 45 passes for 837 ayrds and 16 touchdowns. The 6'2" and 195-pound Georgia native began his college career at FCS Southern University before opting to go the junior college route. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ellison chose the Cougars from a top-three of WSU, Boise State, and Central Florida.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

South Dakota State Transfers to Bolster Washington State Defense in 2025

3 Takeaways From Jimmy Rogers' Introduction Press Conference At Washington State

Washington State Announces 9 New Assistant Coaches For Jimmy Rogers' First Staff

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football