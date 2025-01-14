Washington State Land Top-10 JUCO Receiver Devin Ellison
As the Cougars continue to introduce a new crop of players for Jimmy Rogers' first campaign, the staff have managed to sign one of the top junior college players in the nation.
Wide receiver Devin Ellison committed to and signed with the Cougars over the weekend following an official visit on January 6. Ellison was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the #6 JUCO wide receiver in the nation, and the top JUCO receiver in the state of California.
Ellison joins a Washington State offense that will look significantly different in 2025 under the direction of new offensive coordinator Danny Freund.
In ten games this past season for Monterey Peninsula College, Ellison caught 45 passes for 837 ayrds and 16 touchdowns. The 6'2" and 195-pound Georgia native began his college career at FCS Southern University before opting to go the junior college route. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Ellison chose the Cougars from a top-three of WSU, Boise State, and Central Florida.
