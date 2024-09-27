Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Linebacker Kyle Thornton Recognized As Walk-On of the Week

Joe Londergan

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) runs down field against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Last week, the Washington State Cougars moved to 4-0 on the season with a 54-52 double-overtime victory against San Jose State. Redshirt senior linebacker Kyle Thornton was instrumental late in the win, with ten total tackles and a fourth quarter interception. For his efforts, Thornton was named Co-Walk-On of the Week by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation. South Florida receiver Sean Atkins also received that honor this week.

Thornton is currently the WSU defense's leading tackler with 23 total tackles.

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Last season, Thornton finished the season as a semifinalist for the award with 87 total tackles.

Washington State's season continues this Sturday against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium at 7 PM PT.

Joe Londergan

