Washington State OC Ben Arbuckle Nominated For Top Assistant Coach Award

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Northern Colorado Bears in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle was announced as one of 65 nominees for the Broyles Award this week, given annually to the top assistant coach in FBS.

In his second season with Washington State, Arbuckle has turned the Cougars into the seventh-best scoring offense in the nation, scoring 38.8 points per game through 11 games. Under Arbuckle's tutelage, redshirt sophomore quarterback John Mateer has thrived in 2024, becoming the only quarterback in the country with 20+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns. Mateer also leads the country with 42 touchdowns responsible for.

The Cougars are 8-3 to start the season, reaching their highest win total since the 2018 campaign. They conclude their regular season on Saturday, November 30 at 3:30 PM against Wyoming.

A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner. Those selections will occur over the next several weeks.

