Washington State Offensive Tackle Esa Pole Signs UDFA Deal With Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Londergan, Jared Miller

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) comes set for a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 37-16. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) comes set for a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 37-16. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Though he was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole will still get his opportunity to prove he belongs on an NFL roster.

Pole and the Washington State football program announced over the weekend that Pole had signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pole originally joined the Cougars in 2023 after two years at Chabot College. Once there, he found a vital role at WSU right away. Pole started eight games at left tackle for the Cougars in 2023, then all 13 of WSU's 2024 contests. Per PFF College, Pole did not allow a sack in 498 pass blocking snaps and posted the second-best pass block grade by a tackle in the country (86.7).

At his Pro Day, Pole measured 6’7” and 319 pounds. He totaled 23 reps on the bench press and recorded a 29-inch vertical that day, in addition to a 5.21 40-yard dash.

NFL Rookie Mini Camps are expected to begin in May.

