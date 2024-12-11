Washington State Punter Nick Haberer Enters Transfer Portal
Washington State senior punter Nick Haberer announced his entrance into the transfer portal this week in a post to X.
"A kid from Sunshine Coast Australia, who had never been to the United States found a home away from home," Haberer said in his farewell message to Pullman.
Haberer will have one season of eligibility remaining. While 2024 was Haberer's fourth season as a college player, he appeared in only four games and preserved his redshirt. Haberer dealt with a back injury for most of this season, not playing until the November 9 win over Utah State. He punted 14 times, averaging 40.1 yards per punt.
The Prokick Australia product was a Freshman All-America selection in 2021, averaging 42.8 yards per punt. He put 14 punts inside the 20-yard line that season. He was also an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2022.
Haberer was one of 15 WSU players to enter the portal in the first two days of the winter transfer period.
The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when they can change schools.
