Washington State QB John Mateer Named To Manning Award Watch List
It's been an exceptional first season as the Cougs' starting singal caller for redshirt sophomore John Mateer of Little Elm, Texas.
Mateer was one of 14 quarterbacks added to the 2024 Manning Award Watch List on Thursday. Entering Week Nine of the season, Mateer has thrown for 1896 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.
Mateer is also the Cougars' leading rusher with 533 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries. He is currently third in the country with 24 runs of 10+ yards and with 35 missed tackles forced, the most by any quarterback in the country this season.
Last week in WSU's homecoming win over Hawai’i, Mateer rushed for two touchdowns and threw three, while completing 23-of-27 passes, the fourth-best single-game completion percentage (85.0) in Washington State history
The 6-1 Cougars return to action this Saturday at San Diego State at 7:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
Finalists for the Manning award will be announced on Thursday, December 5 and the winner will be announced following the national championship game on January 20.
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 9 - Washington State @ San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Oregon State Will Play Washington State Twice in Football in 2025 Season
RECRUITING: Top-25 Illinois Safety Commits to Washington State's 2025 Class