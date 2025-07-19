Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus Nominated For 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, redshirt senior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®.
Eckhaus was one of 197 nominees from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron." In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
The Culver City, California native assumes the starting quarterback position for WSU in 2025 after spending most of 2024 backing up John Mateer, who has since transferred to Oklahoma.
Eckhaus played the first three seasons of his college career at Bryant, earning national recognition and winning Big South Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. In 2024, he appeared in three games, including a start in the Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse. He completed 37 of 50 passes for 424 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, also adding a rushing touchdown.
The Cougs open the 2025 season on August 30 in Pullman against the Idaho Vandals to begin their first campaign under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.