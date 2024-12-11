Washington State Quarterback Brady McKelheer Enters Transfer Portal
Washington State redshirt freshman quarterback Brady McKelheer announced his entrance into the transfer portal this week. The Eastside Catholic (WA) product did not appear in a game in his two years in a WSU uniform.
McKelheer was a two-star prospect in the class of 2023, tabbed as the #89 prospect in the state of Washington for that class.
McKelheer was one of 15 WSU players to enter the portal in the first two days of the winter transfer period. Two more entered Wednesday morning.
The transfer portal closes for the winter on December 28, though that is the cutoff for when athletes can enter the portal, not when they can change schools.
