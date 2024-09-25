Washington State Ranked #23 out of 26 Unbeaten Teams After Week 4
Through four weeks of competition, the Washington State Cougars are 4-0 with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, Washington, and San Jose State.
This week, ESPN released a list of how the 26 undefeated FBS teams through those four weeks stack up against one another. The Cougars were placed at #23 on that list.
"The Cougars are as battle-tested as a team can be through four weeks." ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly noted.
The Washington State offense has been one of the most productive in the nation with 515.3 yards per game. Cougs' quarterback John Mateer has been exceptional with an average of 381.8 yards of offense, the third-highest individual total in the nation.
WSU's defense has also had some clutch moments with eight turnovers forced, putting that at #15 nationally in that category. However, WSU are also allowing 29.2 points per game, putting them outside the top 100.
WSU's season continues this week with a road trip to Boise for a clash against the reigning Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos, set for 7 PM PT on FS1.
