Washington State Ranked #23 out of 26 Unbeaten Teams After Week 4

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive tackle Khalil Laufau (44) and linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) celebrate after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the second at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Through four weeks of competition, the Washington State Cougars are 4-0 with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, Washington, and San Jose State.

This week, ESPN released a list of how the 26 undefeated FBS teams through those four weeks stack up against one another. The Cougars were placed at #23 on that list.

"The Cougars are as battle-tested as a team can be through four weeks." ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly noted.

The Washington State offense has been one of the most productive in the nation with 515.3 yards per game. Cougs' quarterback John Mateer has been exceptional with an average of 381.8 yards of offense, the third-highest individual total in the nation.

WSU's defense has also had some clutch moments with eight turnovers forced, putting that at #15 nationally in that category. However, WSU are also allowing 29.2 points per game, putting them outside the top 100.

WSU's season continues this week with a road trip to Boise for a clash against the reigning Mountain West champion Boise State Broncos, set for 7 PM PT on FS1.

Joe Londergan

