Washington State Receive No Votes in AP Poll or Coaches Poll Following Wyoming Loss
Washington State ended the regular season on Saturday with a 15-14 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys. The loss came as a shock to most college football fans after the Cougars entered the game as 17.5-point favorites. The loss also marks WSU's only home defeat this season.
As a result, WSU received no votes in the Week 15 Coaches Poll or AP Poll this week. The Cougs had still received votes in Week 14 despite a loss to Oregon State. WSU climbed as high as #19 in the AP Poll this season and as high as #18 in the Coaches Poll before ending the season on a three-game losing streak.
The 8-4 Cougars will learn their bowl fate, along with the rest of the nation's eligible teams, later this week, following the completion of conference championship games on Friday and Saturday. WSU will be playing in their eighth bowl in the last nine full seasons (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign).
