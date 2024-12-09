Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Receiver Brandon Hills Entering Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Per 247Sports transfer portal wire, Washington State redshirt freshman wide receiver Brandon Hills will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Monday, December 9.

Hills registered no stats in two seasons with the Cougars, utilizing his redshirt in 2023.

The 5'10" 164-pound wideout will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A Colorado Springs native and graduate of Vista Ridge High School, Hills was a three-star prospect (247Sports) in the class of 2023. He was also rated as the #12 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for his class.

In addition to WSU, Hills had scholarship offers from Northern Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State, UNLV, and Utah.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

OPINION: Washington State Needs to Keep John Mateer As Transfer Portal Opens

Washington State Running Back Wayshawn Parker Enters Transfer Portal

10 Early Enrollees Announced For Washington State Football's 2025 Signing Class

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football