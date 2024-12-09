Washington State Receiver Brandon Hills Entering Transfer Portal
Per 247Sports transfer portal wire, Washington State redshirt freshman wide receiver Brandon Hills will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Monday, December 9.
Hills registered no stats in two seasons with the Cougars, utilizing his redshirt in 2023.
The 5'10" 164-pound wideout will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A Colorado Springs native and graduate of Vista Ridge High School, Hills was a three-star prospect (247Sports) in the class of 2023. He was also rated as the #12 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for his class.
In addition to WSU, Hills had scholarship offers from Northern Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State, UNLV, and Utah.
