Washington State Receiver Dycurian Douglas Enters Transfer Portal

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State wide receiver Dycurian Douglas announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Wednesday. Douglas made the announcement via X.

"Through all the adversity at WSU I thought it was my home but God has other plans for me. I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left. While I'm excited to see what's next, WAZZU has been a great experience," Douglas said in a statement.

In his lone season on the Palouse, Douglas did not see game action and preserved his redshirt. The six-foot Kinesiology major signed with WSU in the class of 2024 as an unrated recruit out of Paris, Texas.

The transfer portal closes on April 25. Douglas is one of eight Cougars to enter the portal this spring. WSU recently completed their first spring session under new Cougs head coach Jimmy Rogers following the departure of former head coach Jake Dickert (now at Wake Forest).

