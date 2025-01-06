Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Receiver Kyle Williams Accepts Invite To East-West Shrine Bowl

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) celebrates touchdown against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
As he continues preparations to begin his professional career, Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams has accepted his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

The senior from Los Angeles was a big piece of WSU's 8-4 campaign, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. 14 touchdown catches are second-most in Washington State history for a single season while his 1186 receiving yards are fourth-most in Washington State history.

Williams capped his college football career in December's Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse with a season-high ten catches for 172 yards (a Holiday Bowl record) and a touchdown.

For his performance this season, Williams was named a fourth-team All-American by Phill Steele. He finishes his college career that included two seasons at UNLV and three in Pullman with 248 catches for 3609 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Williams is one of three Pac-12 players to accept invites to the Shrine Bowl, including Oregon State linemen Joshua Gray and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, February 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Joe Londergan
