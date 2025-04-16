Washington State Redshirt Freshman Lineman Carson Osmus Enters Transfer Portal
Washington State offensive lineman Carson Osmus will enter the transfer portal on Wedesday, per reports from 247Sports. Osmus reposted a report from the outlet on his personal X page on Tuesday afternoon.
Osmus signed with the Cougars in the class of 2024 after earning a three-star rating from 247Sports, as well as ESPN and Rivals.com. A product of Camas High School, Osmus was one of the top 20 prospects in the state of Washington for his signing class. He was twice selected to the 4A All-Greater St. Helens League First Team.
In 2024, Osmus did not appear in a game for the Cougars, utilizing his redshirt during WSU's 8-5 campaign. He did earn WSU's Offensive Scout Player of the Week honors prior to the Cougs' dramatic win over Fresno State. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
WSU's roster listed Osmus at six-foot-six and 303 pounds. He was listed as a tackle prospect.