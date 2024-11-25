Washington State Rise One Spot in SP+ Rankings After Close Oregon State Loss
The Washington State Cougars suffered their second consecutive loss over the weekend, falling to the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 41-38. This moves the Cougs to 8-3 overall.
That loss proved another decent outing for John Mateer and the WSU offense, despite a critical late fumble. Meanwhile, the Cougs' defense struggled to limit the Oregon State offense. That being said, the Cougars moved up one spot from #58 to #57 in ESPN's SP+ rankings ahead of Week 14...however, their overall SP+ rating fell slightly from 3.0 to 2.7.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
That aforementioned offensive performance continued to move the Cougs up in offensive rating as well, now up to 35.9 (#14 in the nation).
"We got to do a little bit better," head coach Jake Dickert said following the loss. "I got to put them in the best situations to utilize our personnel, to go out there and win football games that we're capable of winning."
Washington State will close out the 2024 regular season this week hosting the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at 3:30 PM PT. The 2-9 Cowboys find themselves at #119 in the nation this week in SP+
