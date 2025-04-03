Washington State Running Back Djouvensky Schlenbaker Enters Transfer Portal
Washington State Cougars running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
A native of Bellingham, Washington, Schlenbaker signed with WSU in the class of 2022 rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The outlet also rated Schlenbaker as the No. 41 running back in the country and No. 13 overall prospect in Washington.
In three seasons with the Cougars, Schlenbaker appeared in 24 total games. Measuring six feet tall and 216 pounds, he carried 80 times for 345 yards with three touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. 2024 was Schlenbaker's most productive season yet, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and totaling a career-high 149 rushing yards.
The Cougs' running back will be one of roughly 35 outgoing transfers this cycle following the departure of Cougs' head coach Jake Dickert. Dickert was replaced by South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers in late December.
Schlenbaker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be a redshirt junior in the 2025 season.