Washington State Running Back Dylan Paine Tears ACL, Will Miss Remainder of 2024 Season
Washington State head coach Jake Dickert confirmed Wednesday that junior running back Dylan Paine will miss the rest of the 2024 football season with a torn ACL.
Paine, a junior from Tumwater, Washington, had nine carries for forty yards and two touchdowns on the season prior to this injury. Almost all of his production, including both his touchdowns, came in the Cougs' win over San Jose State. He saw limited time in this past weekend's matchup with Boise State, but did not touch the ball.
Paine had been one of four running backs contributing to Washington State's running game this season, alongside Wayshawn Parker, Leo Pulalasi, and Djouvensky Schlenbaker. WSU's leading rusher on the season is quarterback John Mateer with 453 yards.
Washington State have a bye week this week, but continue the season on October 12 at Fresno State. The Cougs are 4-1 to start the 2024 season.
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Drop Two Spots in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss
How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5