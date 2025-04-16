Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Running Back Josh Joyner Enters Transfer Portal

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday for the spring window, seeing a a wave of college football players seek new opportunities. Washington State freshman running back Josh Joyner was among them.

Joyner signed with the Cougars in the class of 2024 rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The outlet also named him as the No. 61 running back in the nation and the No. 67 overall prospect in. the state of California.

He originally chose the Cougars over offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, Oregon State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, and Utah State.

The Pacifica High School graduate appeared in one game for the Cougars in 2024, preserving his redshirt. He rushed for ten yards in WSU's loss to Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

Joyner will have four seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

