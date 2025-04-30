Washington State Running Back Transfers To New FCS Program
Former Washington State running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker has exited the transfer portal after spending close to a month there. Schlenbaker announced his commitment to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros this week via X.
Schlenbaker joins a program in Edinburg, Texas that will play their first official season in 2025. UTRGV joins the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision, previously known as NCAA Division I-AA. The Vaqueros head coach will be former Houston offensive coordinator and longtime high school coach Travis Bush.
A native of Bellingham, Washington, Schlenbaker signed with WSU in the class of 2022 rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The outlet also rated Schlenbaker as the No. 41 running back in the country and No. 13 overall prospect in Washington.
In three seasons with the Cougars, Schlenbaker appeared in 24 total games. Measuring six feet tall and 216 pounds, he carried 80 times for 345 yards with three touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. 2024 was Schlenbaker's most productive season yet, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and totaling a career-high 149 rushing yards.
Schlenbaker was one of 60 outgoing transfers at WSU this year following the departure of head coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest.