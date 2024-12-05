Washington State Running Back Wayshawn Parker Enters Transfer Portal
Washington State true freshman running back Wayshawn Parker has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via X. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The Sacramento, California native was Washington State's second-leading rusher in 2024 with 137 carries for 735 yards and four touchdowns. Parker also caught 11 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He was eighth among FBS freshman in rushing yards this season.
Parker's performance against Utah State was arguably his best, rushing for a WSU freshman record 149 yards in his first career 100-yard game. Parker's 75-yard TD run vs Utah State was also the longest by a Coug since 2006.
In 2024, Parker also split carries with several more veteran backs, including Leo Pulalasi and Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
"I will never forget the time I had here at Wazzu," Parker noted.
The transfer portal officially opens on December 9 for the winter window. As of December 5, Parker is the only Coug to publicize his intentions to test the portal.
Washington State are also currently in the mix for a new offensive coordinator after Ben Arbuckle joined Oklahoma earlier this week.
