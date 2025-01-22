Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State's Esa Pole Accepts Invite To East-West Shrine Bowl

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Esa Pole (76) comes set for a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 37-16. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State Cougars fans tuning into this month's East-West Shrine Bowl will recognize a familiar face. Offensive tackle Esa Pole announced his acceptance to the college football all-star game earlier this week.

Measuring 6'7" and 319 pounds, Pole started eight games at left tackle for the Cougars in 2023, then all 13 of WSU's 2024 contests. Per PFF College, Pole did not allow a sack in 498 pass blocking snaps and posted the second-best pass block grade by a tackle in the country (86.7).

The Hayward, California native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Chabot College in northern California, where he caugh the attention of Jake Dickert's staff as a three-star prospect. A converted basketball player, Pole did not play varsity football in high school.

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams also previously accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, but has since accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, played two days later in Mobile, Alabama.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, January 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

