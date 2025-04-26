Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Signs Cornerback AJ Davis From SMU Mustangs

Joe Londergan

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the SMU Mustangs black helmet and uniforms as cornerback AJ Davis (14) looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the SMU Mustangs black helmet and uniforms as cornerback AJ Davis (14) looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State football bolstered their secondary this week with the signing of former Southern Methodist University cornerback AJ Davis.

In 2024, SMU's first season in the ACC, Davis appeared in ten games with four tackles and a pass deflection, starting one game. The Mustangs went 11-3 last season and finished with a final ranking of No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

A Dallas native, Davis spent three years with his hometown team. He totaled 12 tackles with three pass breakups in that time, seeing action in 21 total games.

Out of Skyline High School, Davis originally turned down a scholarship offer from WSU, in addition to several other schools. When he does arrive on the Palouse, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Davis is the seventh defensive back to join Jimmy Rogers' group from the transfer portal this offseason. Rogers begins his first season as the Cougars' head coach this fall when they host Idaho on August 30.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football