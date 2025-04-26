Washington State Signs Cornerback AJ Davis From SMU Mustangs
Washington State football bolstered their secondary this week with the signing of former Southern Methodist University cornerback AJ Davis.
In 2024, SMU's first season in the ACC, Davis appeared in ten games with four tackles and a pass deflection, starting one game. The Mustangs went 11-3 last season and finished with a final ranking of No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
A Dallas native, Davis spent three years with his hometown team. He totaled 12 tackles with three pass breakups in that time, seeing action in 21 total games.
Out of Skyline High School, Davis originally turned down a scholarship offer from WSU, in addition to several other schools. When he does arrive on the Palouse, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Davis is the seventh defensive back to join Jimmy Rogers' group from the transfer portal this offseason. Rogers begins his first season as the Cougars' head coach this fall when they host Idaho on August 30.