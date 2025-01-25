Washington State Signs Former 4-Star Tight End Beau Baker From South Dakota State
Yet another South Dakota state transfer officially joined the Washington State football program. Following head coach Jimmy Rogers, tight end Beau Baker comes to Pullman after one year with the Jackrabbits in which he did not play due to injury.
Listed at 6'6" and 250 pounds, Baker was a four-star prospect (247Sports) coming out of high school. He prepped at Washington County High School in Springfield, Kentucky. With a player grade of 90, Baker was the #3 prospect from the state of Kentucky in the class of 2024.
While Baker lacks college experience up to this point, his impressive size could make him an effective target in the passing game for presumed starting quarterback Zevi Eckhaus in 2025. It's his size that could also make him an effective blocker for a WSU team that was starting to figure out its running identity in 2024.
Baker is one of 22 reported incoming transfers and one of 16 from Rogers' 2024 South Dakota State team.
