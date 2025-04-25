Washington State Signs New Mexico State Transfer DE Malaki Ta'ase
After he committed to the Cougs earlier in the week, Washington State football announced the signing of transfer defensive end Malaki Ta'ase, who spent last season with the New Mexico State Aggies.
Ta'ase appeared in all 12 of New Mexico State's games last season as a true freshman, totaling 33 tackles with a sack and five QB hurries. He also was credited with two pass breakups in the Aggies' 3-9 campaign.
A native of Mesa, Arizona, Ta'ase was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024 and named the No. 67 recruit in the state of Arizona by 247Sports. He chose New Mexico State over an offer from the University of Nevada.
Ta'ase is the second edge rusher to join the Cougars out of the transfer portal this season, along with South Dakota State's Fernando Lecuona.
The Cougars have completed spring practices and are slated to begin the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Idaho.