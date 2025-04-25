Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Signs New Mexico State Transfer DE Malaki Ta'ase

Joe Londergan

Defensive end Malaki Ta'ase (98) breaks through the Bulldog offense line to get into the backfield as the NMSU Aggies took on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Tuesday night at Aggie Memorial Stadium, October 15, 2024. / Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After he committed to the Cougs earlier in the week, Washington State football announced the signing of transfer defensive end Malaki Ta'ase, who spent last season with the New Mexico State Aggies.

Ta'ase appeared in all 12 of New Mexico State's games last season as a true freshman, totaling 33 tackles with a sack and five QB hurries. He also was credited with two pass breakups in the Aggies' 3-9 campaign.

A native of Mesa, Arizona, Ta'ase was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024 and named the No. 67 recruit in the state of Arizona by 247Sports. He chose New Mexico State over an offer from the University of Nevada.

Ta'ase is the second edge rusher to join the Cougars out of the transfer portal this season, along with South Dakota State's Fernando Lecuona.

The Cougars have completed spring practices and are slated to begin the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Idaho.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

