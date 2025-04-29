Washington State Signs New Mexico State Transfer Lineman AJ Vaipulu
As the offseason trudges on, the Washington State Cougars have added another transfer offensive lineman to their haul for the 2025 campaign. WSU announced the signing of former New Mexico State interior lineman AJ Vaipulu on Monday.
Over the past three seasons, Vaipulu appeared in 38 games for the Aggies. In 2024, he appeared in all 12 of NMSU's games, with 11 starts at left guard and one at center. He was part of an NMSU unit that allowed 30 sacks last year and blocked for a rushing offense that averaged 4.3 yards yards per carry.
Vaipulu, a product of Riverside, California and Centennial High School was listed on NMSU's roster at 6'2" and 295 pounds. He was a second-team All-CUSA selection in 2024.
Vaipulu is the third transfer portal lineman added by Jimmy Rogers' staff this cycle. He also makes three players from last season's New Mexico State team to transfer to the Palouse, as of April 28.