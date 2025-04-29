Washington State Signs SMU Defensive Lineman Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki
Washington State have continued to bolster their lineup in the trenches in recent days. Part of that was the signing of Southern Methodist University defensive lineman Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki, announced by WSU on Monday afternoon.
SMU's 2024 roster listed Sandjo-Njiki at 6'2" and 302 pounds. He will be the second former SMU player to join the Cougs this spring after WSU also signed cornerback AJ Davis this cycle.
Sandjo-Njiki began his college football career at Navarro College in 2021, where he appeared in ten games and made 40 tackles with 3.5 sacks and a blocked kick. The Texas native then stayed in his home state, spending the next three seasons at SMU.
As a Mustang, he appeared in 28 games, making a total of 23 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.
Last year, Sandjo-Njiki appeared in five games during SMU's first season in the ACC. He had three tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. The Mustangs reached the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Penn State in the first round.
WSU now have a total of roughly 29 players joining the program via the transfer portal for Jimmy Rogers' first season as head coach in 2025.