Washington State Signs SMU Defensive Lineman Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; A pirate flag on the back of Washington State Cougars helmet in memory of Mike Leach during a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State have continued to bolster their lineup in the trenches in recent days. Part of that was the signing of Southern Methodist University defensive lineman Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki, announced by WSU on Monday afternoon.

SMU's 2024 roster listed Sandjo-Njiki at 6'2" and 302 pounds. He will be the second former SMU player to join the Cougs this spring after WSU also signed cornerback AJ Davis this cycle.

Sandjo-Njiki began his college football career at Navarro College in 2021, where he appeared in ten games and made 40 tackles with 3.5 sacks and a blocked kick. The Texas native then stayed in his home state, spending the next three seasons at SMU.

As a Mustang, he appeared in 28 games, making a total of 23 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

Last year, Sandjo-Njiki appeared in five games during SMU's first season in the ACC. He had three tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. The Mustangs reached the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Penn State in the first round.

WSU now have a total of roughly 29 players joining the program via the transfer portal for Jimmy Rogers' first season as head coach in 2025.

