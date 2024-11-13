Washington State Stay Put in SP+ Rankings After Utah State Win
The Washington State Cougars continued their strong run of form in Week 11, improving to 8-1 overall with a 49-28 win over Utah State.
Despite the win, the Cougars saw no movement in ESPN's SP+ rankings. They stay put at #53 heading into Week 12 of the college football season. Jake Dickert's team also has a slightly lower team rating this week, falling from 4.1 to 3.6. The Cougars have an offensive rating of 33.7, good enough to be #23 in the nation.
"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Washington State, who moved up to #18 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, continue their season this Saturday, October 16, at New Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM PT at FS1. The Lobos find themselves at #115 this week with an overall team rating of -15.3.
