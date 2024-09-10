Washington State Up 14 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Two Weeks
Two games into the season, the Washington State Cougars have picked up as many wins for a 2-0 record.
In ESPN's SP+ rankings, the Cougars started the season at #57 in the nation with a rating of 0.6. After Week One (a 70-30 win over Portland State), they jumped to #50 with a rating of 4.2. Then after Week Two (37-16 win over Texas Tech), they moved again to #43 with a rating of 6.0.
ESPN's Bill Connelly, creator of the system, describes it as a "tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency." It's not necessarily a power ranking. Even so, it's an indicator that things are moving in the right direction for Jake Dickert's program.
The Cougs' offense is currently #2 in the nation in yards per play with 9.08 and #15 in yards per game with 526.5.
WSU's season continues Saturday in a neutral site Apple Cup game against the Washington Huskies at Seattle's Lumen Field.
