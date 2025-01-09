Washington State WR Kyle Williams Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
After a stellar 2024 season, accolades continue to pile up for Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams. Williams was announced Thursday as an addition to the Reese's Senior Bowl roster in Mobile, Alabama.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual college football all-star game that gives nearly 150 of the sport's best outgoing players the chance to boost their profiles for the NFL Draft.
Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-4 record in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. The Los Angeles native's totals were second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season and the fourth-most receiving yards.
In 2024, the Senior Bowl roster featured three Washington State players with defensive backs Chau Smith-Wade and Jaden Hicks, along with defensive end Brennan Jackson. Williams will be the only Cougar present in Mobile this year. He also accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30 in Texas.
The Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 1 at 2:30 PM ET on NFL Network.
