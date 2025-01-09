Washington State WR Kyle Williams Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Officially Accepted! WR Kyle Williams @k_mmoneyyyy from @WSUCougarFB is headed to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl #GoCougs 😎 #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/yH2r97AnAX