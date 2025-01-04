Washington State WR Kyle Williams Earns All-America Nod From Phil Steele
Following the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, acclaimed college football writer Phil Steele released his postseason All-America teams. The lone representative from the Washington State Cougars was senior wide receiver Kyle Williams. Williams was named to Steele's Fourth-Team All-America squad for his role in pushing the Cougars to an 8-4 record.
Williams was also the only member of either of the remaining Pac-12 schools to be selected to any of Steele's four teams, or for an honorable mention.
In 2024, Williams caught 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. 14 touchdown catches are second-most in Washington State history for a single season while his 1186 receiving yards are fourth-most in Washington State history.
Williams capped his college football career in December's Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse with a season-high ten catches for 172 yards (a Holiday Bowl record) and a touchdown.
In two seasons with the Cougars, Williams caught 131 passes for 2041 yards and 20 touchdowns. The UNLV transfer caught a pass in all 50 games he appeared in during his college career.
