WATCH: Jake Dickert Gives Injury Updates, Things To Fix in Washington State Bye Week
Following a loss to Boise State this past weekend, the Washington State Cougars have a bye week to prepare for their next matchup against Fresno State. Cougs' head coach met with the media during his team's practice activities on Wednesday, providing what his team needs to do this week after their first loss and some important updates regarding injured players. Watch the full video below.
NOTES
-Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and defensive back Jamorri Colson are expected to be ready to play in the Fresno State game after missing time with injuries.
-On getting players to correct mistakes from the Boise State game: "We can't look the other way. Great teams have hard conversations."
-Running back Dylan Paine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
-Dickert stressed that John Mateer needs to work on going through his progressions as opposed to going for the "shot play."
