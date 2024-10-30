WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks #22 Washington State's Bye Week After 7-1 Start
The Washington State Cougars have a bye in Week 10 of the college football season after a 7-1 start to the season, which has earned them a ranking of #22 in the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
On Wednesday, Cougars' head coach Jake Dickert met with local media to discuss how his team has utilized the last few days and what the plan is for a weekend without a game. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-Review of the close San Diego State win: "We did losing things at times, but at the end of the day our guys found a way to do it and really proud of them for it."
-On senior defensive end Quinn Roff's injury: "We're hopeful that he can return for Utah State, but we'll see."
-On winning close games this year after losing so many close games last season: "What I like to say is losing taught us how to win. You know, we had to go through that...When you go through something hard, you have to respond and I think this team has responded."
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Drop 4 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Comeback Win At San Diego State
WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Week 9 Win Over San Diego State
Washington State's Jake Dickert Commends Strength of Cougs' Mountain West Schedule